The full roster has been revealed for the AEW Fight Forever video game, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday, June 29 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It is also compatible with Steam Deck.
Below is the full roster with reveal video:
PRE-ORDER BONUS:
* Matt Hardy
* “Broken” Matt Hardy
ANNOUNCED DLC SO FAR:
* Cash Wheeler
* Dax Harwood
* Danhausen
* Hook
Keith Lee
The Bunny
MAIN GAME ROSTER:
* Abadon
* Adam Cole
* Adam Page
* Andrade El Idolo
* Anna Jay
* Aubrey Edwards
* Brian Cage
* Britt Baker
* Brodie Lee
* Bryan Danielson
* Chris Jericho
* Christian Cage
* Chuck Taylor
* CM Punk
* Cody Rhodes
* Darby Allin
* Dustin Rhodes
* Eddie Kingston
* Hikaru Shida
* Jade Cargill
* Jeff Hardy
* John Silver
* Jon Moxley
* Jungle Boy
* Kenny Omega
* Kris Statlander
* Lance Archer
* Luchasaurus
* Malakai Black
* Matt Jackson
* Miro
* MJF
* Nick Jackson
* Nyla Rose
* Orange Cassidy
* Owen Hart
* PAC
* Paul Wight
* Penta El Zero M
* Powerhouse Hobbs
* Rey Fenix
* Ricky Starks
* Riho
* Ruby Soho
* Sammy Guevara
* Scorpio Sky
* Sting
* Tay Melo
* Thunder Rosa
* Trent Beretta
* Wardlow
* Yuka Sakazaki
