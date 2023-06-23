The full roster has been revealed for the AEW Fight Forever video game, which is scheduled to be released on Thursday, June 29 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It is also compatible with Steam Deck.

Below is the full roster with reveal video:

PRE-ORDER BONUS:

* Matt Hardy

* “Broken” Matt Hardy

ANNOUNCED DLC SO FAR:

* Cash Wheeler

* Dax Harwood

* Danhausen

* Hook

Keith Lee

The Bunny

MAIN GAME ROSTER:

* Abadon

* Adam Cole

* Adam Page

* Andrade El Idolo

* Anna Jay

* Aubrey Edwards

* Brian Cage

* Britt Baker

* Brodie Lee

* Bryan Danielson

* Chris Jericho

* Christian Cage

* Chuck Taylor

* CM Punk

* Cody Rhodes

* Darby Allin

* Dustin Rhodes

* Eddie Kingston

* Hikaru Shida

* Jade Cargill

* Jeff Hardy

* John Silver

* Jon Moxley

* Jungle Boy

* Kenny Omega

* Kris Statlander

* Lance Archer

* Luchasaurus

* Malakai Black

* Matt Jackson

* Miro

* MJF

* Nick Jackson

* Nyla Rose

* Orange Cassidy

* Owen Hart

* PAC

* Paul Wight

* Penta El Zero M

* Powerhouse Hobbs

* Rey Fenix

* Ricky Starks

* Riho

* Ruby Soho

* Sammy Guevara

* Scorpio Sky

* Sting

* Tay Melo

* Thunder Rosa

* Trent Beretta

* Wardlow

* Yuka Sakazaki

