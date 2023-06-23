Hiroshi Tanahashi has wrestled some of the biggest stars in the business, and now he hopes to add three new names to his list.

The Ace spoke with Sports Illustrated to hype up this Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view event, where he will be challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship. During his interview Tanahashi would chat about his recent showdown with the Blackpool Combat Club at NJPW Dominion and how he would love to wrestle Claudio Castagnoli in a singles bout at some point.

Castagnoli is a great wrestler. I know that he used to team with Shinsuke Nakamura, and that was an emotional link for me. I’d love to have a singles match against him.

Tanahashi then reminded readers that he was supposed to wrestle CM Punk at last year’s Forbidden Door prior to the Second City Saint going down with an injury. He says that he would still love to face Punk as they have never clashed before. He also says that facing Bryan Danielson would be a treat since they have not fought one another in many years.

And I want to wrestle CM Punk since I couldn’t do it last year. I have wrestled Bryan Danielson once before when I was younger. But with him being one of the top wrestlers in the U.S. and the world right now, I’d love for us to go again.

As his interview wrapped up Tanahashi says he looks forward to showing off traditional NJPW style this weekend at Forbidden Door and AEW Collision, where he will take on Swerve Strickland.

Fans can look forward to seeing a classic, traditional NJPW style in the ring.Whatever expectations you have, I guarantee I’ll go beyond them. So get ready.

Elsewhere in his chat with Sports Illustrated Tanahashi spoke about MJF and how he has no respect for the current AEW Champion. You can read about that here.