Hiroshi Tanahashi discusses his AEW World Title matchup against MJF at this Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.

Sports Illustrated spoke with The Ace (via translator) ahead of his showdown with The Devil, where he opened up about how honored he feels to be challenging for AEW’s top prize.

I feel very honored to challenge for the AEW title. Just imagining myself becoming the AEW world heavyweight champion is pretty exciting.

Tanahashi would then go on to praise MJF for being such a formidable opponent at such a young age. However, he does clarify that he has zero respect for the current champ.

I have no respect for him. But I will say that for someone so young, he’s got a lot of self-belief and conviction.

Sunday will see a ton of NJPW stars in action as a part of the Forbidden Door 2 event. Tanahashi tells Sports Illustrated that fans will get to see how hard the NJPW roster makes.

New Japan is in Japan, but we are on the world stage. We train harder and work harder I believe than anywhere else in the world, and we’re full of incredible, exciting wrestlers for fans to follow.

