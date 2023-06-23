Mike Bailey looks back on his run as IMPACT X-Division Champion.

The Speedball spoke on this topic during an exclusive interview with Wrestling Headlines, where he was asked whether he thought his reign with the prestigious title matched the reigns of previous champions in the past. Bailey answers by going through the list of who has held the belt and how he doesn’t think his history with it is over just yet.

I think that’s a hard question. I mean I think of AJ Styles, I think of Chris Saban, I think of Christopher Daniels, I think of Samoa Joe. It’s an endless list of some of the world’s best wrestlers past and present. But I am incredibly proud of my reign as an X-Division champion. I had a record number of defenses in such a short time, but I still feel like I have so much more to give and I feel like my story, my relationship with that X-Division championship is only barely beginning.

Shifting subjects, Wrestling Headlines would ask Bailey if he ever had any interest in pursuing the IMPACT tag titles. Bailey not only says he is interested, but already has the perfect partner in mind to do it with.

Well, so here’s the thing I did, but I didn’t have a partner for the very longest time in Impact wrestling. But in fact, Jonathan Gresham and I have been quite successful as a tag team. We have an upcoming match against The Design and if that goes our way I would strongly consider going after the tag team titles with him. I mean, I think ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) are a great tag team. I think they’re doing fantastic. I think they’re absolutely world class. I think they are excellent champions, but I think we’d have a shot.

