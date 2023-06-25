Athena is on her way to the semifinals of the Owen Hart tournament.

The Fallen Goddess and current reigning ROH Women’s Champion defeated Billie Starkz at today’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view event. Starkz put up an incredible fight but eventually fell victim to Athena’s modified GTS. She will now go on to face NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale for a chance to compete in the Owen Hart tournament finals.

Athena defeated Billie Starkz. A great showing for Billie — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 25, 2023

Athena vs Billie Starks was fantastic. Call me crazy if you want, but Athena is the greatest Women’s World Champion in the game right now. What she’s doing in ROH right now can’t be matched.#ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/4NB9Kc6oRd — AUTHORS OF WRESTLING (@authofwrestling) June 25, 2023

The Forbidden Door 2 pre-show can be watched here.