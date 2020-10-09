– Below is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring the most shocking WWE Draft moments from over the years. Remember to join us later tonight at 8pm ET for live WWE Draft Night 1 coverage during SmackDown on FOX.

– SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman took to Twitter this afternoon and said he doesn’t care where he gets drafted as he will bring ratings and beatings wherever he goes.

“I don’t care where I go or when I’m drafted who ever picks me up already knows ass whoppins and ratings follow!!!!! #MayTheOddsForeverBeInYourFavor #MainEventMonster,” Strowman wrote.

The Monster Among Men will be eligible to be drafted during Monday’s RAW. You can see his full tweet below:

I don’t care where I go or when I’m drafted who ever picks me up already knows ass whoppins and ratings follow!!!!! #MayTheOddsForeverBeInYourFavor #MainEventMonster — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 9, 2020

