Bret “The Hitman” Hart will be in the corner of FTR as their manager in June.

Big Time Wrestling announced that the WWE Hall Of Famer will Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler when they take on Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson on Friday, June 10 in Webster, MA.

FTR are huge fans of Hart, who has spoken highly of the AEW tag team. There’s been speculation that Bret would show up in AEW to manage them, but that has yet to happen.