NWA USA Results 4/16/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jake Dumas vs. Eric Jackson

Dumas kicks Jackson in the gut. Dumas applies a side headlock. Dumas kicks Jackson in the gut. Dumas slams Jackson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Dumas with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dumas rams Jackson’s face across the top strand. Dumas whips Jackson across the ring. Dumas with a Back Body Drop. Jackson drops down on the canvas. Jackson leapfrogs over Dumas. Jackson with two dropkicks. Dumas hides behind the ropes. Dumas with the greco roman eye poke.

Dumas kicks a cigarette out of Jackson’s mouth. Dumas with a forearm smash. Dumas buries his shoulder into the midsection of Jackson. Dumas with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Dumas with The Stinger Splash. Dumas rakes the eyes of Jackson. Dumas puts his knee on the back of Jackson’s neck. Dumas starts choking Jackson with a foreign object. Jackson avoids the elbow drop. Forearm Exchange. Jackson hits The CodeBreaker. Jackson drops Dumas with The SlingBlade for a one count. Dumas catches Jackson in mid-air. Dumas connects with The Swinging Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jake Dumas via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with The Fixers. Jay Bradley says that they need to rectify the controversy that went down in last weeks main event.

– Mike Bennett Vignette.

– The Morton’s joined Kyle Davis at the podium. Kerry Morton is calling out Colby Corino for a singles match. Corino declines Kerry’s offer and proceeded to talk smack to Ricky Morton.

Second Match: Nick Aldis vs. Ariya Daivari

Billy Corgan joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari applies a side headlock. Aldis whips Daivari across the ring. Aldis drops Daivari with a shoulder tackle. Aldis talks smack to Daivari. Aldis is willing to give Daivari a free shot. Daivari grabs multiple side headlocks. Aldis repeatedly sends Daivari to the corner. Aldis is playing mind games with Daivari. Daivari kicks Aldis in the gut. Daivari goes back to the side headlock. Aldis with a running shoulder tackle. Daivari signals for the test of strength. Aldis blocks a boot from Daivari. Aldis gives Daivari a pat on the back. Aldis with a straight right hand. Aldis with a knife edge chop. Aldis with the irish whip. Daivari kicks Aldis in the face. Daivari goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Aldis ducks out of the way. Aldis whips Daivari across the ring. Daivari ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Aldis catches Daivari in mid-air. Aldis with The Delayed Vertical Suplex.

Daivari regroups on the outside. Daivari sends Aldis face first into the steel ring post. Daivari wants a count-out victory. Aldis gets back in the ring at the count of four. Daivari drags Aldis to the corner. Daivari repeatedly wraps the left leg of Aldis around the ring post. Daivari with two elbow drops on the left knee of Aldis. Daivari applies a leg lock. Daivari with a Seated Senton. Haymaker Exchange. Aldis sends Daivari into the ropes. Aldis denies The Sunset Flip. Aldis goes for The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf, but Daivari counters with an eye rake. Daivari delivers a chop block. Daivari repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Aldis. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Daivari continues to stomp on the left hamstring of Aldis. Daivari transitions into a corner mount. Daivari fights out of the electric chair position. Daivari kicks out of the legs of Aldis. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver.

Aldis with two clotheslines. Aldis whips Daivari across the ring. Aldis with a Back Body Drop. Aldis goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Daivari counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Aldis with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Daivari fish hooks Aldis. Daivari thrust kicks the left knee of Aldis. Daivari SuperKicks Aldis. Daivari delivers The Hammerlock Lariat. Daivari connects with The Magic Carpet Ride for a two count. Aldis denies The Hammerlock Lariat. Aldis nails Daivari with The Tombstone PileDriver. Daivari has Aldis perched on the top turnbuckle. Daivari attacks the left leg of Aldis. Daivari with The SuperPlex for a two count. Second Haymaker Exchange. Aldis sends Daivari to the corner. Daivari delivers the low blow. Daivari goes for The Magic Carpet Ride, but Aldis ducks out of the way. Aldis throws the carpet at Daivari. Aldis with a double leg takedown. Aldis makes Daivari tap out to The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf.

Winner: Nick Aldis via Submission

