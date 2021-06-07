Game Changer Wrestling owner Brett Lauderdale recently appeared on the The Business of The Business podcast to discuss his working relationship with AEW talents, and how he manages to book them for his events. Lauderdale reveals that most of the time he goes directly through the talent as there is a certain understanding between himself and AEW management. Highlights are below.

Says all of the work they do with AEW goes through the talent and not the AEW office:

Almost all of our work with AEW talent is through the talent itself. Not to say that there isn’t a relationship, I think we have an understanding and there’s a certain level of expectation from AEW as it relates to GCW and working with their talent, but I’m not calling the office and saying, ‘I’d like to do this with this person on this date. Is this okay?’ It doesn’t go down like that. It’s usually the talent itself spearheading this and if there are any issues, it comes back to me and it’s something we deal with then we do it.

Says everyone that works with GCW is excited to work with them:

The people that work with us are here because they want to work with us, not because I’m throwing them dates and saying, ‘it’s this day for this amount of money, do you want to do it?’ It’s these people wanting to do this and wanting to stay busy beyond TV tapings. GCW is fortunate to be in that position.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)