GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale has provided an update on his promotion’s world championship, which is currently held by top AEW superstar, Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence checked himself into an inpatient alcohol treatment program on November 2nd shortly after the release of his biography, and has been absent from the wrestling scene ever since.

Lauderdale explained on Twitter Spaces last night that Moxley will not be stripped of the GCW championship, and will not be dropping the title until someone defeats him. He won the gold from Matt Cardona at the The Art Of War Games event, then successfully retained it in a showdown with deathmatch king Nick Gage.