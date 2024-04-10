That’s a picture-wrap on Bron Breakker’s WWE NXT career.

At this week’s post-WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, the WWE NXT career of one-half of The Wolf Dogs came to an end.

Once the cameras stopped rolling inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida for the April 9 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, Bron Breakker jumped on the microphone to make an announcement to the WWE NXT Universe.

Following the loss of his WWE NXT World Tag-Team Championships along with his Wolf Dogs partner Baron Corbin to new champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer, Breakker announced his WWE NXT departure in a post-show segment that kicked off with comments from Corbin.

“We had to come out and tell each and every one of you thank you so much,” Corbin said. “Most importantly, I want to say thank you to Bron Breakker. This man helped reignite that fire, along with all of you, for me. Coming back here to NXT, it has been one hell of a ride.”

Corbin continued, “Bron got me my first gold in over six years. I bust my ass for this man right here because he’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s turned into one hell of a friend, and he’s gonna go off to SmackDown, and he’s gonna become WWE World Heavyweight Champion.”

The fans broke out in a “Thank you, Bron!” chant to the former multiple-time WWE NXT World Champion, who then grabbed the microphone himself.

“I love you, too,” Breakker responded. “Look, we came out here tonight to really thank all of you. I got my start right here in this very building from day one, back in NXT 2.0. Right here in the WWE Performance Center, since day one, all of you guys have been on this journey, on this ride with me the whole time, so I cannot thank you enough. I want to thank Shawn Michaels for giving me the opportunity to come back here along with all of the Performance Center coaches that are here every single day working their butts off to create the future for WWE.”

Breakker continued, “I want to thank all the competitors who have pushed me along the way, but man, right now, I want to thank my tag team partner, Baron Corbin. Look, man. We’ve fought alongside each other, we fought against each other, we’ve kicked a lot of ass together. We became world tag team champions, one of, if not the best tag team in the world, in a short amount of time. I can’t thank you enough, man, for giving me the opportunity to work with you. Not only are you a phenomenal competitor, one of the best athletes that I’ve ever been around, but you are my friend. [Corbin hugs him] As far as what the future holds for the Wolf Dogs or Baron Corbin or Bron Breakker, right now, it’s not goodbye.”

The fans then chanted “It’s see you later!” as the post-show segment came to an end.

Bron Breakker is expected to be included in the 2024 WWE Draft on the 4/26 and 4/29 episodes of SmackDown and Raw, respectively. He is currently a member of the SmackDown roster.

(H/T: Fightful.com)