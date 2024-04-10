The next WWE NXT made-for-television two-week special event has been announced.

During this week’s post-WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network on Tuesday night, April 9, 2024, the announcement was made for the return of the annual WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ shows.

Vic Joseph and Booker T announced during the 4/9 broadcast from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. that the made-for-television two-week event known as WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ will take place on the April 23 and April 30 episodes of the weekly NXT on USA show.

At the end of the post-Stand & Deliver show this past Tuesday night, a big main event was announced for WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024.

The match will see Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE NXT World Championship in a bout where if Williams loses, he must leave WWE NXT forever.

Make sure to join us here on 4/23 and 4/30 for live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 results coverage from Orlando, FL.

Who's ready to go Spring Breakin'?#NXTSpringBreakin returns as a Two-Week Special Event starting April 23rd!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uu5net9WyU — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2024