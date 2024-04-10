It looks like Drew Gulak is being wiped from WWE.

Gulak was noticably absent during the April 9 episode of WWE NXT, as he did not appear with the No Quarter Catch Crew on the show. Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp and Myles Borne appeared in multiple segments on the show, and the latter two even competed in a tag-team match.

It’s worth noting that not only did Gulak not appear on these segments, his name was removed from the NQCC titan tron entrance video when the group went to the ring for Kemp and Borne’s tag-team bout against The Family duo of Stacks and Luca Crusafino.

As noted, Gulak made headlines last week when Ronda Rousey spoke out publicly in media appearances promoting her book about an incident she had with him backstage during her run with WWE, where she claimed he inappropriately grabbed the drawstring in her pants in 2022.

Gulak would respond to Rousey’s claims on social media, noting that the incident happened by accident.

It is unclear if Gulak will be returning to television for the company, although it appears apparent that he has been removed for the time being.

