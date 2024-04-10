Although AEW has yet to make the announcement official, fans can expect to see the “CEO” on AEW Dynamite this week.

Ahead of the weekly AEW Dynamite on TBS show on Wednesday night at 8/7c, Mercedes Mone took to social media to promote her social media ventures.

The women’s wrestling star was asked by a fan in a reply if she will be appearing on this week’s AEW Dynamite show.

“Of course, #CEO,” Mone wrote back.

AEW has yet to advertise Mercedes Mone for this week’s show, which takes place on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 in Charleston, West Virginia.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 4/10 show:

AEW DYNAMITE (4/10/2024)



* TNT Championship: Adam Copeland (c) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

* Chris Jericho, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo, Shane Taylor, & Lee Moriarty)

* Matthew & Nicholas Jackson will reveal backstage footage from AEW All In at Wembley Stadium

* Toni Storm to toast Thunder Rosa

