During a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke on how uncomfortable he was with the I Quit match between The Rock and Mankind at Royal Rumble 1999. Here’s what he had to say:

A lot of cringing. It was violent. It was brutal. And look it’s not just difficult to watch now, it was difficult to watch back then. It was something that you were like ‘OK, I’ve seen it, enough is enough and move on.’ But it was ugly – that was the best way to describe it. Barry Blaustein went on to make that a focal point of Beyond the Mat – yeah it’s hard to watch, it really is. Even being quote “hardcore” into the business type stuff – nothing will prepare you for that. It was just a testament to the toughness of Mick Foley and that’s not always good.

Credit: Something To Wrestle With. H/T 411Mania.