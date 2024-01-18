Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics including advice for Drew McIntyre following his promo segment with Cody Rhodes on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

Ray noted that he hopes to not see more of a whiney version of McIntyre going forward.

“You know, last week when Drew and Punk had their in-ring, I think I used the word ‘whiney.’ Drew was coming across whiney and I don’t like that … Cody actually threw the word ‘whine’ in his promo [Monday] night also,” Bully said. “So, it does sound at times Drew was like, ‘Oh, but it was supposed to be me’ and ‘Oh, woe is me’ and ‘What about Drew?’ The more they get away from that, the better. I don’t want to see a 6’5 bad mother trucker who looks like he could just walk through you whine. So good stuff last night. They started the show with Drew, they ended the show with Drew. [I’m] not really sure where Drew is going to wind up.”

