RVD (Rob Van Dam) recently talked about a wide range of topics on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

“He’s one of those guys I have to assume that he loves the business, because I see him beat the f*** out of his body,” Van Dam said. “It takes a lot of heart to do what I’ve seen him do. Some of the stuff I’ve seen … do not seem safe by any stretch of the imagination. Either some of that stuff is completely reckless and dangerous, or they’re working [RVD’s style].”

RVD then compared Allin to Spike Dudley.

“A newer 2024 version [of Spike],” Van Dam said. “If you look him up and you look at his highlight reel, everyone used to love picking him up for a chokeslam over the rope and throwing him to the floor.”

