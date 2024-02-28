Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray gave his thoughts on various topics, including Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton most recently competed in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. Ray thinks she is the total package.

“Tiffany, Tiffany, Tiffany, oh Tiffany. Amazing performance from Tiffany Stratton. Tiffany Stratton did not go over, [but] Tiffany Stratton got over. You heard the people in Australia chanting for her. Great performance. [She is] not afraid to take these maneuvers and not pull out at the very last second. She’s there for everything. She’s not afraid to get her hands dirty. She’s not afraid to get smacked around. Tifanny is, right now, a total package…from the look to the athletic ability in the ring.”

