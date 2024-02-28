Shawn Spears has made his return to WWE, this time under the NXT brand. The ex-AEW wrestler surprised fans by appearing on Tuesday’s episode of NXT, where he was revealed as the man behind the “Three Faces” vignette.

He attacked Ridge Holland with a chair. Following the show, Spears talked about the return.

“I like Ridge Holland, but he’s been lying to himself for far too long. That jolt of pain that’s currently coursing through his body, it’s simply the truth. That’s why I struck Ridge. The truth can bring you to your knees, and that’s why Shawn Spears is now in NXT. See you next week at Roadblock,” he said.

