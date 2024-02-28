“Dune: Part Two” is slated to premiere in US theaters this week, but there are premieres going around the world to promote it.

Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Jason Momoa, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Lea Seydoux star in the movie.

The former WWE star plays Glossu Rabban, the British nephew of Baron Harkonnen, in the movie.

AEW’s CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, attended the New York City premiere. She shared a picture with Bautista, MVP, and Titus O’Neil, as seen below: