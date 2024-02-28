Bryan Danielson guest appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

The AEW star noted that if the Blackpool Combat Club added a new member to the faction, it would be Daniel Garcia.

“I really like the B.C.C. as it is right now. But if I had to pick one person to add, I think it would be Daniel Garcia… I like his style.”

Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) taking on FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston is slated for tonight’s Dynamite. At Revolution, it will be Moxley and Castagnoli taking on FTR.

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)