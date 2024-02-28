AEW Tag Team Champions Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match will take place at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event will take place on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

This will mark Sting’s retirement match. During a recent interview with Fanatics View’s Walt Chism and Mike Peticca, Allin noted that a special entrance is planned for the iconic wrestler.

“I got a special thing planned for Sting’s final entrance that I’ve been working on. So, we’ll see how everything plays out in Greensboro,” he said.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)