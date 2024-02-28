WWE has secured the trademark rights for “World Wrestling Entertainment” in a new category. The filing was made on February 23 specifically for drinkware purposes.
WWE had to rebrand from World Wrestling Federation to World Wrestling Entertainment back in 2002 after losing a court battle to the World Wildlife Fund. Here is the description:
“Drinking glasses; beer mugs; portable beverage coolers; bottle openers; lunch boxes; coffee cups and mugs; thermal insulated containers for food and beverages; plastic cups; decorative plates; can coolers; cups and mugs; sports bottles sold empty; lunch boxes and portable coolers.”