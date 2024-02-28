Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL.

The top match on the card is Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Eddie Kingston & FTR. Dynamite will also feature Sting’s last appearance on the show.

This is the go-home edition of Dynamite for Revolution. Below is the current card for tonight:

Sting makes his final Dynamite appearance before retirement

Hangman Page will announce his status for Revolution

Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Eddie Kingston & FTR

Will Ospreay appears

Chris Jericho vs. Atlantis Jr. (w/Atlantis)

Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue