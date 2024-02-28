Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Randy Orton and his performance in the WWE Elimination Chamber match.

“Randy Orton is amazing. But if anybody wants to argue as to whether or not there is anybody better than Randy Oton at selling now, I’m not talking about the back injury that was obviously a work of art. Right. He did that very, very well. But I’m talking about the way he sells throughout the entire match. Randy Orton puts on a master class of selling for your opponent. Every time he steps in a ring. This guy is amazing. As successful as he’s been over the 20-some-odd years he’s been in WWE now. Yeah. Nine Elimination Chambers or something crazy like that. I think I heard somewhere. He’s still getting better. Who sells better than Randy Orton? Who’s got better timing in the ring and Randy Orton, who can tell a story better? Randy Orton could tell a story in four minutes with a look better than most people could with a microphone. So good.”

