Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the low pay for WWE TV tapings in the 80s.

‘I think one of the most amazing things about WWE was doing TV tapings for them back in the old days. Then, you’d have to wrestle three times. And then you had to pay for your own hotel. He had to pay for your rental car. And they paid you 50 bucks for the night. So figure it out, folks. What does that work out to? [-$152]. Yeah, exactly. $16 A match.”

