Charlotte Flair is eyeing a showdown with Bianca Belair at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The Queen spoke with Josh Martinez from Sueprstar Crossover about potentially facing the EST in the main event of a WrestleMania. When asked about big matchups she hopes to have Charlotte gave this as a response:

Everyone keeps asking me that. I feel like there’s so many opportunities. Like, obviously, I know Belair vs. Flair is a main event-worthy match, but if it doesn’t happen at [WrestleMania] 40, it’s gonna happen at 41. If it doesn’t happen at 41, it’s gonna happen at 42.

Charlotte adds that she could never determine her opponent for Mania early on because there is always the chance that someone unexpected gets over and changes the plan.

Like, I don’t want to say, ‘this exact person,’ because what if I’m not giving credit to something that could potentially be there and be incredible?

Elsewhere in the interview Charlotte spoke about how she is interested in pursuing more things outside of wrestling like acting. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)