Sunday’s AEW All In event opened up with Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF defeating Aussie Open to capture the ROH World Tag Team Titles on the Zero Hour pre-show. The show was headlined by MJF retaining the AEW World Title over Cole, and then closed with the tag team celebrating together and remaining friends.

MJF took to X/Twitter after the show and gave thanks as he seemed to really be feeling the love coming out of the big event.

“All in. All love. Thank you,” he wrote.

The Salt of The Earth made another All In tweet today in a spoof of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. As The Hulkster often exaggerates certain things, like attendance figures, MJF tweeted about performing in front of 81 million fans at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, not 81,000 as announced by AEW. He continued with the parody and included a photo from his main event celebration.

“I’ll never forget the night I wrestled in front of 81 million Devil worshipers, Brother. When I walked to the back the king of England told me I was the greatest AEW champion of all time and he knighted me on the spot. Kangaroo kicks and Double Clotheslines. Those were the days,” he wrote.

On a related note, the Kaylin & Kaylin Pickles company has re-released their MJF line with a few new flavors. The line now includes Better Than Your Dill, Jalapeno, and I’m Just Better (bread & butter chips). The individual jars are $25 each, but you can buy a three-jar bundle for $70, or a three-jar bundle with “That’s A Great F*cking Pickle” hat.

MJF tweeted the photo seen below and wrote, “3 new flavors. We’re live pal!!! Get yourself a championship Pickle!!!!!!!”

MJF partnered with Kaylin & Kaylin earlier this year after snacking on pickles while answering questions at the post-Revolution media scrum, which is where the line on the hat comes from. While doing commentary on the April 26 edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF announced that his new limited edition pickles were available from the popular, but young, Kaylin & Kaylin company. Their pickles always sell out fairly quickly. As seen in the Instagram post below, MJF’s pickles are available for pre-sale and will ship within one month. The stock is limited and will sell out.

You can see the related posts below:

All in. All love. Thank you. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 27, 2023

I’ll never forget the night I wrestled in front of 81 million Devil worshipers, Brother. When I walked to the back the king of England told me I was the greatest AEW champion of all time and he knighted me on the spot. Kangaroo kicks and Double Clotheslines. Those were the… pic.twitter.com/kyDISokcfp — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 28, 2023

3 new flavors. We’re live pal!!! Get yourself a championship Pickle!!!!!!! https://t.co/8ZwtpQHFR3 pic.twitter.com/eYS85K1b9M — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 28, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.