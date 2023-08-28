AEW superstar and former multi-time tag champion Matt Jackson spoke with Sports Illustrated to reflect on yesterday’s All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium, where he and his brother Nick took on FTR for the tag team titles.

Despite the loss, Matt says he is super proud of the match the Young Bucks had with their rivals, and comments on their incredible chemistry together as opponents. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he is super proud of the match:

We had 81,000-plus people on their feet screaming exactly when we wanted them to, while we worked one of our greatest rivals, all while we were wearing tribute gear of one of our favorite singers in Wembley Stadium. None of us were injured. We all had a great match. I couldn’t be happier. Well, maybe if the ending was a little different.

How the Bucks rivalry with FTR will never end:

As long as we’re all active wrestlers, it’s fair to assume this rivalry will never end. We really wanted to illustrate that it would take anything and everything to get the job done. We’d all emptied our gas tanks and there was nothing left. We all kicked out of moves that were never kicked out of before. It would come down to the wire, like in a fighting video game when both character’s energy meters are on red. Whoever is luckiest to get in that last shot wins. They were the better team last night.

