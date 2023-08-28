Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) reportedly dealt with a series of heart complications in the lead-up to his death.

As we’ve noted, Wyatt reportedly suffered a heart attack when he unexpectedly passed away at the age of 36 last Thursday. It was reported then how Wyatt came down with a case of COVID-19 earlier this year, and that illness exacerbated heart issues he had been dealing with. Wyatt’s health had reportedly improved in a significant way, so much that he was getting closer to being able to return to WWE, if he could get medically cleared by the company’s doctors. Wyatt then passed away last Thursday after suffering a heart attack.

In an update, a new report from TMZ notes that Wyatt experienced a series of heart complications in the months leading up to his passing, and that a doctor-recommended heart defibrillator, which is designed to treat people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, was not with him when his body was found.

Police records note how Wyatt told his fiancée that he was going to take a nap last Thursday, but she became concerned when she heard his alarm going off about an hour later without stopping. Wyatt was then discovered in his bed. He was not breathing and was turning blue. Wyatt’s fiancée called 911 while her mother attempted CPR, but Wyatt was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Wyatt was actually hospitalized for a heart issue one week before his death. He had a follow-up appointment with doctors the morning he died, and was advised to continue wearing the external heart defibrillator. While it’s not known if the defibrillator would have saved Wyatt’s life, investigators determined he was not wearing the device at the time of his death as it was later located in his vehicle in the driveway of his home.

Police spoke with Wyatt’s immediate family members, who said he had COVID-19 this past March, and that’s when he developed heart complications. These heart issues caused Wyatt to have a “weak lower part of his heart.”

It should be noted that the TMZ report on the police report kept referring to Wyatt’s “girlfriend,” but this appears to be a typo by TMZ or police as Wyatt had been engaged to fiancée JoJo Offerman since last year. They 2 kids together, and Wyatt had two more from his first marriage.

