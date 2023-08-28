The CM Punk drama that has circulated over the last 24 hours has been the hot topic of conversation, but one AEW star wishes people would focus more on All In.

Santana, who competed in the Stadium Stampede match at the show, discussed this topic in a new post on X (Twitter). He says, “Who gives a damn about who fought with who…Stop allowing that to drown out the fact that pro wrestling had one of the most amazing days EVER! Grow tf up.”

The latest on Punk says that he, along with Jack Perry, will most likely be suspended for their altercation at All In. You can read the latest update on that here.