Jaxson Ryker has decided to hang em up.

The former WWE and IMPACT star wrestled his final matchup on Sunday August 27th for AML Wrestling. Ryker, also known as Gunner, had announced that this would be his final match ahead of time due to lingering injuries and feeling like he didn’t have anything left to prove.

Gunner (Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker) retires and leaves his boots in the ring at @AMLWrestling pic.twitter.com/ONSQJHNQ2q — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) August 28, 2023

#TNA Gunner AKA #WWE Jaxson Ryker AKA Chad Lail had his Final match today before a #SRO crowd in #SalisburyNc promoted by @AMLWrestling … in attendance to support him were several of his fellow campers from #ManCamp who drove in from NC, SC & AL. CONGRATULATIONS Chad! We 🫡 you! pic.twitter.com/5dDTyKDy5i — Nikita Koloff (@NikitaKoloff1) August 28, 2023

Ryker was released by WWE in 2021. He held multiple titles in TNA, including the now defunct Television title. He also served in the Iraq War as a U.S. Marine.