Big update today on the CM Punk and Jack Perry incident that occurred at yesterday’s AEW All In pay-per-view in London.

If you missed it, the “Real” World Champion got into a physical altercation with Perry shortly before his matchup with Samoa Joe at yesterday’s event. This stemmed from an incident that occurred backstage at Collision several weeks ago, where Punk shot down Perry’s idea of using real glass in an angle. You can read about that here.

Perry made reference to this during his pre-show FTW Championship match with HOOK, where real glass was used on a car spot. Perry said, “Real Glass Cry Me A River,” a clear shot at the Second City Saint.

The altercation did get physical but there have been several accounts as to what happened. The most accurate report is that Punk and Perry had some words, pushed each other, then Punk trapped Perry in a choke to stop things from progressing further. Both were eventually asked to leave by security, although at different times.

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the incident during the post-All In media scrum. He said that he was aware that something happened, and that the incident was under investigation.

In an update from F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez, the belief is that both Perry and Punk will be suspended for the altercation, which means that neither will be able to work this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.