The feud between Dabba-Kato and Tyler Bate looks to continue on this week’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE had confirmed Kato vs. Bate for tomorrow’s live NXT show, but the match announcement has since been deleted. It remains to be seen if the two will still lock up on this week’s show.

The former Commander Azeez returned to TV back in February at NXT Vengeance Day, attacking Apollo Crews during his 2 of 3 Falls match with current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes. Kato would go on to defeat his former associate Crews in mid-March, and then began a feud with Axiom and Scrypts. He defeated Axiom on the May 23 show, but then lost to Scrypts on June 6. The June 13 NXT show saw Kato lose a Handicap Match.

WWE began airing new vignettes for Kato’s return on the August 15 show, where the former pro football player said he was returning to NXT soon to cast his own shadow all over the brand. Kato actually returned on that same episode, attacking Bate during his match with Joe Coffey, which Bate won by DQ. Kato destroyed Bate after the match and posed over him.

Kato continued his feud with Bate at NXT Heatwave last Tuesday, attacking him at ringside while he cornered former NXT Heritage Cup Champion Nathan Frazer. Bate was taken to the back by medics, and this led to Frazer dropping the Cup to Noam Dar after interference by Dar’s Meta-Four stablemates.

Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate (match status up in the air)

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

* The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad in a Steel Cage match. If The Creeds win, they will be reinstated to NXT

* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a future title shot

* The NXT Global Heritage Invitational will begin to determine the new #1 contender to challenge NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 30

