There are now six competitors announced for the WWE NXT Global Heritage Invitational.

The eight-man tournament will kick off next Tuesday with Superstars from all over the world competing to earn a shot at Noam Dar and his NXT Heritage Cup at No Mercy in late September. The following six participants have been announced as of this writing:

GROUP A

* Tyler Bate, representing England

* Butch, representing England

* Charlie Dempsey, representing the United States

* TBA

GROUP B

* Joe Coffey, representing Scotland

* Duke Hudson, representing Australia

* Nathan Frazer, representing Jersey in the Channel Islands

* TBA

There’s no word yet on which matches will air on Tuesday’s NXT episode to kick the tournament off, and there’s also no word yet on who the final two competitors are.

For those who missed it, the rules were announced for the Invitational:

* Two groups with 4 Superstars in each group will compete in a Round Robin-style tournament

* Matches will have a 12-minute time limit

* A pinfall or a submission victory earns 2 points, a draw earns 1 point

* The winner of Group A will face the winner of Group B on the September 26 go-home episode, then the winner of that match will become the new #1 contender to challenge NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar on Saturday, September 30 at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event in Bakersfield, CA

Below is the current card for Tuesday’s NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad in a Steel Cage match. If The Creeds win, they will be reinstated to NXT

* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a future title shot

* The NXT Global Heritage Invitational will begin to determine the new #1 contender to challenge NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 30

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

