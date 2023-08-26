The wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away this past week. He was 36. WWE paid tribute to the 36-year-old Wyatt on SmackDown, with a number of other talents from around the industry sharing stories of the Eater of Worlds.

IMPACT superstar Josh Alexander has now joined that list and wrote a touching post about an interaction he had with Wyatt during a time he was an extra in WWE back in 2012.

It was 2012. Im backstage as an extra at WWE sitting in front of the monitor just trying to be invisible. As the show started Windham turned around noticing how nervous I was & said welcome. He told me to soak it all in & keep working. I watched in awe as he greeted everyone with the biggest smile & they all shared laughs throughout the show. I always remembered how kind he was to someone as insignificant as me at the time. How he just took the time. I didn’t think I really knew the man. But reading everyone’s posts over the last day makes me think that kindness, that smile that energy he had that I saw was truly him. It’s so tragic. My heart goes out to the whole Windham family. R.I.P. Windham I have not & will never forget you.

Check out Alexander’s post below.