Jonathan Gresham is still eyeballing his dream matchup with Bryan Danielson.

The Octopus spoke about facing the American Dragon on the latest edition of Better Than Broadway, where he pitched facing the former multi-time WWE champion in a two-out-of-three falls matchup.

I don’t know, give me 30 minutes, maybe an hour, two out of three falls. We wouldn’t go the hour though.

Gresham says that the match was potentially going to happen a few times in ROH, but it never came to fruition.

There was talk from the office at the old Ring Of Honor because I think at the time I don’t think [Danielson] was signed anywhere. I think they were trying to get him to come in and do some stuff in Ring Of Honor around the time I had just lost the Pure title or something. Because a lot of the guys were coming to us like, ‘Oh man, they’re talking to Danielson right now. So I think it definitely would have happened, right now who knows if it will ever happen.

