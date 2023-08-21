IMPACT star and former ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham recently appeared on the Better Than Broadway podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the injury he sustained a few weeks ago, which turned out to be a groin strain. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he’s doing and what caused the injury:

I’m doing much better. I ended up getting a groin strain. It was my first time having it. I fell out of the ring, probably through the middle rope. I didn’t catch myself. I’m basically supposed to catch myself, spin, and land on the floor. It’s a basic move you learn in the first couple months of training. I just missed it this time. I ended up floating because I didn’t catch myself and I took a back bump on the floor through the middle rope. At first it was, ‘ohh, that hurt.’ I got back in the ring, finished what I was doing. As I got outside, I kept stretching it, and it kept getting worse. I was standing there watching guys work out and as I got up to move, I couldn’t walk. I ended up standing there for 30 minutes thinking, ‘this will go away eventually.’

Says at the end of his training he could barely move:

At the end of training, I let everyone else leave, I tried to walk, and I collapsed. I’m going into week three now. On week four, when there’s no pain, I can probably start stretching again. From everything I’ve been reading and from what my doctor told me, do not stretch at all with a groin strain.

