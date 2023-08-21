Adam Cole discusses his pairing with MJF.

The AEW superstar spoke about teaming up with Devil, who is the company’s world champion, during a recent interview with Phil Strum on Under The Ring. The duo, who were previously rivals, are now one of the most popular acts in all of pro-wrestling. Cole says in the interview that he had no idea the act would take off as much as it has, adding that it has been incredibly fun to work with MJF.

No. I was really hoping that people were going to be excited about it, I know quite a few people had talked about Adam Cole vs. MJF being something they wanted to see, so I was hoping that people were going to be invested and excited about it. But, the attachment to the team itself? Not in a million years did I think it was going to be this popular. Like I said, I thought people were going to have some fun with it but it’s wild. It’s taken on a life of its own and it’s been so much fun, so much fun.

Despite their relationship being as strong as ever Cole and MJF will be battling each other in the main event of this Sunday’s All In pay-per-view in London. However, they will also be challenging for the ROH tag team titles on the All In pre-show. The full card can be found here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)