ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW “Real” World Champion Samoa Joe will continue their rivalry at All In.

Saturday’s AEW Collision saw Joe come out to face a masked competitor, The Golden Vampire. It was obvious that this was Punk under a mask, and he ended up putting Joe down with a GTS. Punk then accepted Joe’s challenge from two weeks back.

AEW President Tony Khan has now confirmed Joe vs. Punk for All In, and Punk’s AEW Real World Title will be on the line.

The 2023 AEW All In pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, August 27 from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The Zero Hour pre-show will begin at 12pm ET, and the main card will begin at 1pm ET. Below is the updated card with 9 matches announced:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. MJF (c)

AEW “Real” World Title Match

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler) (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta) and three mystery partners vs. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston, The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo) and The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta)

Tag Team Coffin Match

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, AR Fox)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Chris Jericho

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Adam Page) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson) and Konosuke Takeshita

Zero Hour Pre-show: ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) (c)

