Very little officially announced for tonight’s show so far, but let’s see what we do know:

Dalton Castle vs. Jay White

Samoa Joe vs.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs.

Diamante vs. Willow Nightingale

Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin

AEW Collision 8/19/23

Pre-tape promos from Dalton Castle and Samoa Joe to start the show.

Live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky! Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary tonight and we’re getting right to business.

Match #1. Samoa Joe vs. The Golden Vampire

The Golden Vampire is built like CM Punk, by the way. Vampire jumps Joe before the bell and dumps him outside, before throwing him into the post. Back in the ring, a rising knee strike in the corner and a somewhat awkward looking GTS. It IS CM Punk!

Winner: N/A

Rating: NR

“I accept, bitch!” – CM Punk.

Tony Khan makes it official, for the Real World Title, at All In.

Match #2. Dalton Castle w/ The Boys vs. Jay White w/ Bullet Club Gold

Pair of mat returns by Castle to start. Castle looks for another but White fights him off with elbows to the back of the head. Bang Bang Gang get involved on the outside and White takes advantage, ramming Castle back-first on the apron a few times before rolling him in the ring and getting a two count. Backbreaker by White gets two. White works over Castle’s back throughout PIP. T-bone suplex by Castle and both men are down. Spinning back elbow almost KO’d White, as Castle follows up with a charging knee in the corner and a lariat. White shrugs off a bulldog and Castle tosses him with another suplex. A third. Deadlift German by Castle gets a two count. Castle looks for the BangARang but White gets free and sends Castle to the floor. Hard chops by White on the floor, right in front of the commentary table. Rebound hurricanrana by Castle on the outside. Juice and The Gunns get involved but The Boys hit a pair of dives. Back inside the ring and White plants Castle with a high angle uranage for a two count. Sleeper suplex by White. Bladerunner finishes this one.

Winner: Jay White

Rating: **3/4.

Bullet Club Gold call out The Elite, and after talking about The Young Bucks… The Iron Savages are here to face off with The Gunns.

Match #2. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson vs. The Gunn Club & Juice Robinson

Bear Bronson gets slapped in the face and then runs over Austin. Colten gets the hot tag and tosses Bronson to the floor. Commercial break as we come back with Juice putting the boots to Bronson. Bronson clears The Gunns from the apron and tags in Boulder, who clotheslines the entire world. Double End of Days by Boulder to The Gunns! Boulder catches a diving crossbody from Juice and slams him on top of both Gunns. Running splash to everyone by Boulder gets two. Jameson gets the tag and gets dumped to the outside. Gunns look for the 3:10 to Yuma but Boulder doesn’t move. Kick to the knee by Austin and Colten hits the FameAsser. Bronson drinks the Savage Sauce but eats a left from Juice. 3:10 to Yuma to Bronson before the headlock driver to Jameson finishes it.

Winners: The Gunn Club & Juice Robinson

Rating: **. A lot of the match happened during the Commercial break, but it was fine.