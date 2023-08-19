WWE Hall of Famer Edge is now rumored to be going to AEW after defeating Sheamus on Friday’s SmackDown from Toronto, which was billed as the 25th Anniversary Celebration for Edge’s WWE career.

You can click here for news from Friday’s show, including Edge’s post-match promo. Going into last night’s SmackDown, Edge told media that the match with Sheamus was the final match on his WWE contract. It was noted by Better Wrestling Experience that a contract extension was discussed, but that was the last update on the matter. After the show, Edge told the Toronto crowd that this was his final match in front of them, and that he doesn’t think he has another calendar year of action left in him. He said, “no matter where I make my main residence, this is always in my heart,” and noted that he really has no clue what the future holds for him, but he’s going to go home and talk things over with family, and see what they want him to do.

It has since been revealed that Edge’s WWE contract does not expire until the end of September, despite the Sheamus match being the final match on the contract. Edge confirmed the September expiration in another interview that was recorded before SmackDown. In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes how WWE sources have indicated that Edge had time added to his deal due to injury, but sources close to Edge were not able to confirm this.

However, there are many people in AEW that think Edge coming in is a real possibility. He would likely use his real name of Adam Copeland due to WWE owning rights to the Edge name. It was noted that those close to Edge claimed earlier this year that the idea of him working in AEW isn’t as “out there” as you’d think. Edge is close with Christian Cage, and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, who helped him prepare for his in-ring returns.

Edge going to AEW was also discussed by a lot of people in the company even before Edge claimed the match with Sheamus would be his last on his WWE contract. AEW President Tony Khan has been interested in signing Edge before it was even known that it was fully possible for an in-ring return back in 2019. Edge contacted WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and explained the discussions, and McMahon wanted the return to be in WWE if it were to happen. WWE set up meetings with doctors and test to get approved, which led to his return.

To add to this, Ringside News reports that a tenured member of the WWE creative team stated “the two sides did not come to terms” on Edge’s WWE contract. It was also said that currently the internal speculation within WWE is that Edge “ends up going to AEW.”

A report by PWInsider noted that word going around SmackDown was that Edge’s actual WWE deal is expected to expire in October (or at the end of September as noted), and that this was based on comments Edge made to local media in Toronto, as well as comments made backstage. The date of September or October obviously means Edge will not be able to make a surprise appearance at AEW All In from London.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.