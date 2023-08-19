Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was headlined by WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeating Sheamus in the first-ever singles match between the veteran Superstars.

Tonight’s show from Toronto was billed as the 25th Anniversary Celebration for Edge’s WWE career. While some expected a big in-ring ceremony or something like that, the only celebratory segments were video packages of highlights from Edge’s career. These videos also featured pre-recorded congratulatory comments from the following Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers – Sheamus, John Cena, Natalya, The Miz, Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, Dolph Ziggler, Ricochet, Bayley, Becky Lynch, WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Steve Austin, Randy Orton, and Batista.

Edge received a loud pop and pyro as he came out for tonight’s main event. He stopped at ringside to greet family, including his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and their children. The back & forth match saw Sheamus deliver 10 Beats of the Bodhrán right in front of Edge’s family, but Sheamus continued with more aggressive Beats when Edge wouldn’t go down. A frustrated Sheamus then grabbed Edge and yelled in his face, but Edge quickly dodged a Brogue Kick and dropped Sheamus with a clothesline. Edge prepared for a Spear but Sheamus cut him off with a big knee, then a Brogue Kick but this wasn’t enough to finish Edge off. Edge ducked another Brogue and connected with a Spear, but Sheamus managed to kick out. The wrestlers slowly got back up and prepared for their finishers but Edge hit first with a Spear in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

After the match, Edge stood tall to a big ovation from the crowd, and his family, as his music hit and they aired a brief replay of the finish. The Rated R Superstar and The Celtic Warrior then embraced in the middle of the ring as SmackDown abruptly went off the air with almost two minutes left. Edge then gave a speech to the Toronto crowd, which was a dark promo meant for the live crowd only.

Edge told the Toronto crowd that this was his final match in front of them, and that he doesn’t think he has another calendar year of action left in him. He said, “no matter where I make my main residence, this is always in my heart,” and noted that he really has no clue what the future holds for him, but he’s going to go home and talk things over with family, and see what they want him to do.

After Edge’s speech, he was confronted by Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser) but before they could attack, Edge was saved by Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The babyface trio took out Imperium, then celebrated with Edge in the ring. McIntyre and Zayn hoisted Edge up on their shoulders, as seen below, and then Edge went to the back. He later came back out to help the babyfaces defeat Imperium in the dark main event, which was Owens’ in-ring return from the reported rib injury.

It was noted by a fan in attendance that Edge did not leave his boots in the ring tonight.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Edge. Going into tonight’s SmackDown, Edge told media that tonight’s match with Sheamus was the final match on his WWE contract. It was noted by Better Wrestling Experience that a contract extension was discussed, but there’s no word yet on what’s next for Edge and WWE.

