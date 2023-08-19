AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR have been announced for Saturday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Collision.

AEW has announced that we will hear from Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood on this week’s Collision episode. This will be FTR’s first appearance since the news of Wheeler’s felony arrest was revealed. FTR will likely speak on their All In title defense against The Young Bucks.

Ricky Starks was also announced for Collision, and he will be addressing last week’s comments. Starks announced last week that he had been suspended for 30 days for the attack on Ricky Steamboat earlier this month, and that he has obtained a manager’s license to stay on the show while suspended.

Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs will also appear on AEW Collision this weekend. Last week’s show saw Hobbs challenge Miro to a match at All Out, but before Miro could respond, he was attacked by Hobbs and his QTV stablemates. Hobbs will wrestle a match this weekend, and Miro will speak.

Below is the updated card for Saturday’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Collision from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky:

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will speak

* Ricky Starks will address last week’s comments

* We will hear from Miro

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA

* Willow Nightingale vs. Diamante

* Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin

