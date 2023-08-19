Next Wednesday’s Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA will also serve as the go-home episode for AEW All In.

AEW has announced that The Hardys (Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy) will challenge ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) on Dynamite. If The Hardys win, they will go on to the All In Zero Hour pre-show to defend against Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF.

Cole and MJF vs. Aussie Open for the ROH titles was previously announced for the All In pre-show. Wednesday’s title match was made after The Hardys issued a challenge to Aussie Open on this week’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage.

It will be interesting to see if Jeff is able to enter England for All In. In the past, Jeff’s criminal record has prevented him from entering the UK, but he was cleared for entry in November 2021 to work a tour with WWE.

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Dynamite:

* The go-home Dynamite build for All In

* FTW Champion Jack Perry plans to retire the title

* ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open will defend against The Hardys. If The Hardys win, they will replace Aussie Open on the All In Zero Hour pre-show to defend against Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF

