The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens returns to TV for promo with partner Sami Zayn

* The New Day vs. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre in a #1 contenders match

* Video package for the WWE Intercontinental Title

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Chad Gable, to go over two segments

* Various backstage segments

* Cody Rhodes in-arena interview

* Shinsuke Nakamura reveals what he told to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Candice LeRae in a non-title match

* The Miz in-ring promo

* The Miz vs. Akira Tozawa

* Becky Lynch promo

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins backstage segment

* WWE Intercontinental Title angle

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a non-title main event, to go over three segments

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live RAW coverage and Viewing Party here. Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* The build to Payback continues

* The New Day vs. Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre

* Shinsuke Nakamura reveals what he told WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Chad Gable

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.