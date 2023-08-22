The WWE World Heavyweight Title will be on the line at Payback.

After a few weeks of back & forth between the two ring veterans, WWE has now announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Payback.

This will be the fifth televised Nakamura vs. Rollins match. Rollins defeated Nakamura at the 2018 Survivor Series, then they fought to a No Contest on October 4, 2019 for the SmackDown on FOX premiere. Rollins defeated Nakamura at Fastlane 2021, and again five days later on the March 26, 2021 SmackDown, and that was their last TV match.

The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the updated card:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.