Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is set to star in a new action comedy movie this year – Freelance.

Freelance is scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, October 6. The movie also stars Alison Brie, Juan Pablo Raba, and Christian Slater. The synopsis reads like this:



“Ex-special forces operative Mason Pettis (John Cena) is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he reluctantly takes on a freelance gig to provide private security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) as she interviews the ruthless—but impeccably dressed—dictator, Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba). When a military coup breaks out just as she’s about to get the scoop of a lifetime, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle AND each other in order to make it out alive! From Pierre Morel the dynamic director of TAKEN and PEPPERMINT, FREELANCE is written by Jacob Lentz and is a Relativity Media Production.”



Freelance reportedly had a budget of at least $40 million. The movie was originally announced in October 2021, and filming began in Colombia on January 17, 2022. Freelance will mark the feature writing debut of TV screenwriter Jacob Lentz, while Pierre Morel of Taken will direct. Steve Richards, Christopher Tuffin and Renee Tab are the producers, Relativity Media is the distributor, and the production companies are AGC Studios and Endurance Media.

Below are the trailers for Freelance, along with the poster:

