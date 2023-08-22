The WWE Women’s World Title match is now official for Payback.

After weeks of feuding on TV, Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley has been announced for WWE Payback.

This will be Ripley’s fourth televised title defense since capturing the strap from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in April. Her televised title defenses since then include wins over Zelina Vega at Backlash, Natalya at Night of Champions, and Natalya again on the July 4 RAW.

Rodriguez and Ripley have worked numerous multi-woman and live event matches since 2017, in WWE NXT and on the main roster, but Payback will mark their third televised singles bout. Ripley defeated Rodriguez at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 28, 2020, but Rodriguez got her win back in a Last Woman Standing match at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 6, 2021.

The 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the updated card:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

