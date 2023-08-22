New matches have been added to NJPW Destruction in Ryogoku on October 9th.

The promotion confirmed Hiromu Takahashi will defend his IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title bout in a three-way bout against “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Lio Rush in addition to The Jetsetters (KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight) challenging Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, and Tanga Loa will take on Chase Owens.

Here is the current lineup for NJPW Destruction In Ryogoku:

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: SANADA (c) vs. EVIL

NEVER Openweight Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Tama Tonga

NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) (c) vs. El Phantasmo & Hikuleo

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Mike Bailey vs. Lio Rush

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) vs. The Jetsetters (KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight)

Tanga Loa vs. Chase Owens